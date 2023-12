Orhan Awatramani is a very integral part of the film industry. He is not an actor or a producer but he is best friends with almost all the A-listers of Bollywood. Orry as he is known as is best friends with Janhvi Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and many more. He is papped at almost all big celebrity parties including the ones held by the Ambanis. He was also present at Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday bash that was held at Mannat. Now, in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Orry poured his heart out. He spoke about every celebrity of Bollywood, we almost and made some surprising revelations. He also reacted to the question of his alleged fallout with Sara Ali Khan. Also Read - After Shruti Haasan's clarification, Orry reveals why he addressed Salaar actress' BF Santanu Hazarika as her husband

There were rumours suggesting that Orry and Sara Ali Khan were not on good terms. They shared a bond but then they had a fallout after rumours of him criticising her acting chops made it to the headlines. However, Orry has set the record straight and stated that there was no fallout ever. It was just that they drifted apart over the years as he moved abroad and she stayed in India to pursue acting. He wrote that it was during Covid that they came together and were inseparable. He then moved to UK to farm and when he came back, they were two different people, he mentioned. However, he wrote that they are still on very good terms and there's no phone call that goes unanswered. Also Read - Orhan Awatramani aka Orry calls Salaar actress Shruti Haasan 'very rude'; says she called him 'Pune'

Is Sara Ali Khan serious about her acting career?

Orry was also asked if Sara Ali Khan was serious about her acting career, to which, he replied that she eats, breathes and drinks acting. He mentioned that she is very passionate about it and has acting on her mind all the time. He wrote, "She is a full time actor, on screen and off and you have you reward her for that, and just like her mom, she is a strong independent woman, does not do anything to please anyone."

It was in the same AMA session that he called Janhvi Kapoor his best friend and wrote that Nysa Devgn is misunderstood by people.