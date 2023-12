Orhan Awatramani aka Orry shares close ties with almost all the Bollywood celebrities. Especially the Gen-next are his besties. He is often seen partying with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn and many more. While a lot of people have questions over what he does for living, he has clearly stated that he is a socialite and a party animal. He recent conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit and revealed secrets about his close pals from the industry. From Jahnvi Kapoor to Jacqueline Fernandez, he revealed a lot about his friendship with Bollywood biggies. He also stated that Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is misunderstood. Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash, Disha Patani and more celebs sizzle and dazzle the night away [View Pics]

Orry talks about his friendship with Nysa Devgn

Orry was asked to rate his friendship with Nysa Devgn and he said, "11/10. Lots of ppl misunderstand her and jump to conclusions.. and cause she’s so private + no public insta she has no way of shutting down rumours and nonsense .. it must be annoying .. and media lives to tear apart little girls." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Orry gets a VIP treatment from the inmates, Vicky Jain calls him an ‘English aadmi’

Orry calls Janhvi Kapoor his therapist

About Janhvi Kapoor, Orry called her a therapist. He penned that it was because of her that he could come out of the dark phase of his life. Orry mentioned that Janhvi would sit and talk to him for hours. He said that he wouldn't have been as happy as he is right now had Janhvi Kapoor not had his back. He wrote about Janhvi, "There was a time 3 years ago, I hit a very dark rock bottom in my life, and I kid you not, this girl has sat with me on the phone (we were in different countries) and baby sat me for days, weeks, months. Between sets, between meals, between sleep. I would have been so traumatised if I was her, but she is such a strong girl, the life raft of my life." Well, that says a lot about the close bond that Orry shares with these Bollywood beauties.

