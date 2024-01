Orry has been in the thick of news of late. The young influencer who is friends with everyone in Bollywood made headlines for his spats with Shruti Haasan and Palak Tiwari. In the middle of all this, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took a dig at the 'Dangerous Orry Culture'. She said that nowadays people without any achievement whatsoever got celebrity status. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said that being a celeb was only associated with people flaunting designer labels, which was a dangerous thing. She said that people took debts to fit into the crowd, and that was an unwise move. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Here's how Palak Tiwari is handling Orry’s arrogance against her; fans ask why did she apologise to him?

Orry takes a dig at Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

On his Insta stories, Orry asked who was the woman. He said what is the dangerous Orry culture she talks about. He said he did not know her socially so he was surprised that she spoke about him. Orry said he was confused in a sarcastic manner. Take a look at the screenshot below... Also Read - Orry and Palak Tiwari spat a hue and cry over nothing? Source spills the beans on alleged reason

A netizen said, "Orry's existence/ relevance summed up in his own words. And why is something someone one's friends saying making headlines?" while someone else stated, "He’s getting too loud. Downfall incoming." Another user said that today's kids do know who is Orry but may not register the name of Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. The comment read, "As much as people don't like it, most kids today probably know who Orry is but may have no idea who Suchitra is. Of course this is a BW sub, so people know about her but Orry is all over the place on SM. Also I am not sure why she had to single out Orry first because it's the nepo kids like Jahnvi, Shanaya, Ananya, etc. who are building their identity based on the influenza image. Orry is just another symptom."

Who is Orry?

Orry whose full name is Orhan Awatramani is from a rich and influential business family. He is close friends with Sara Ali Khan. Both were rumoured to be a couple once. Orry is also close to the Reliance Group and is seen at their events and functions. Of late, he was seen on Bigg Boss 17 as well.