If you do not know who is Orry then you must be living under a rock. Well, the young man whose full name is Orhan Awatramani has been clicked with every celebrity of late. His Diwali was spent hopping from one party to another. Orry is friends with every star kid in town whether it is Nysa Devgn or Aryan Khan. His pics with every Bollywood celeb has made people curious about his family and his connections. It was said that he is a part of the Reliance Group but now it is reported that his family has close ties with the Indian corporate giant.

Orry has given an interview with Mens XP where he is his true unabashed self. he is being compared to Kim Kardashian. In his interview, Orry has described himself as a marketing genius. Well, he is every time everywhere nowadays. Even netizens of India seem to agree that Orry is the desi version of Kim Kardashian. The Hollywood celeb built a fortune by just being viral. Take a look at some of the reactions after the interview....

I don't doubt Orry when he says he is a genius marketer. He is playing the Kardashain game. He knows exactly what he is doing - meme your way into mainstream popculture and celebrityhood, and then spin it off into one or many multi-million dollar businesses. He's positioned… pic.twitter.com/pOCLUZ36Pw — Devaiah Bopanna (@devaiahPB) November 22, 2023

If Orry was a stock, I would invest for 5 years and live off the returns for the rest of my life — Alok Sharma (@toonfactory) November 22, 2023

You are right but chances are he doesn’t even need that money. So he can literally sell anything right now and people will buy it but it won’t make an inch of a difference in his current lifestyle so basically he gets nothing from his success which means he is prolly depressed… — Jena (@mehtaversed) November 22, 2023

Absolutely, He's in a prime spot to monetize with his capital and network. His authenticity is his armor—mistakes included, which makes him virtually 'un-cancellable'. If he keeps this up, in 7-8 years, he'll likely turn his infamy into a trust-fueled empire. — Dr. Gaitonde (@PalashGoIndia) November 22, 2023

The comments show that Indians do feel that Orry has cashed in well on his social media popularity. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday said that they were not sure of what Orry does for a living. In his interview, he said he is a guy who has lived his life. Born in 1999, he is the son of Jorj and Shahnaz Awatramani. He was a friend of Sara Ali Khan in Columbia University. He is associated with a number of foreign brands. He has admitted that his brand value went up after he was clicked with celebs.