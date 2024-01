Orry has truly been one of the social media sensations of 2023. On Koffee With Karan 8, he spoke about his doppelgangers. He said that he has three doppelgangers who fill in for him at event till the actual man arrives. It seems the three look just like him, but they do not speak at events as that would be a giveaway. While no one believed him, we did see pics of Orry with his doppelgangers that left people shocked. Now, a picture has come where we can see doppelgangers of Orry with Radhika Merchant. As we know, Orry and Radhika Merchant are quite close friends. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Orry CONFESSES to having an attitude problem; Sanjay Gupta comments 'This guy...'

Radhika Merchant with the doppelgangers of Orry

This picture of Orry or his doppelgangers have gone viral. We can see two guys with Radhika Merchant. It seems he is the brother of Orry. Many have wondered what Orry does for a living. It seems he is a Special Projects Manager at Reliance Industries Limited. His father Suraj Awatramani has huge interests in the liquor business while his mom Shehnaaz is known in Mumbai's page 3 circuit. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Orry 'heart broken' over Abhishek Kumar's ouster from Salman Khan show; 'I was rooting for you'

Social media reacts to the doppelgangers of Orry

Orry amused people with his doppelganger comment on Koffee With Karan 8. He said he prided himself of being Orry the omnipresent, hence he kept these people on standby for him. Now, people feel that he was not lying after all.

Bro #orry has 5 relationships n he is flaunting it on #kwk bro orry is hilorious — Yashi (@katyalyashi3) January 20, 2024

left dekh raha right dekh raha koi bole center, left, right, center, mera sir fatt raha hai, stress bhi ho raha, sab log muje khush rakhte isliye me bhi post kar raha hai#Orry pic.twitter.com/oGMq2oFtGk — circuit⚡️ (@CircuitBoleTo) January 20, 2024

Orry gives credit for fame to Boney Kapoor

Orry is close friends with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. On Koffee with Karan 8, he said it is Boney Kapoor who is the man behind making him famous. He said that he posed with him outside his home when he was visiting for a birthday party. He was also dating Sara Ali Khan for a while as per rumours.