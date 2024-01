Orry and Palak Tiwari's leaked Whatsapp conversation made a lot of noise on a social media platform. In the chat, Palak Tiwari says she is sorry to Orhan Awatramani. The conversation also hinted that it was Sara Ali Khan who spoke to Palak Tiwari about the matter, and made her consider an apology. Orry tells her that she should say sorry out of her own accord and not because she was told to do so. It should be noted that Palak Tiwari is rumoured to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan, the brother of Sara Ali Khan. In fact, Orry and Sara are friends since a while now. Many netizens passed comments on Reddit that if Palak Tiwari was a Bollywood star kid, Orry would not have openly called her out in that manner. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Did Orry and Palak Tiwari have a spat after the Shruti Haasan fiasco? Here's what happened

Orry comes clean on the matter on Reddit

Orry has replied to a user on Reddit who asked him why is he publicly calling out Palak Tiwari? He said that while people are dissing him for being rude with a non-star kid and what not, no one is asking about the exact matter. He said that she has apologized for something that she did wrong, and so wrong that a third party had to show her (Palak Tiwari) the mirror. Here, the third party is Sara Ali Khan. Also Read - New Year 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan and family in Switzerland, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput in Bhutan and more – Inside stars' celebrations

Orry and his ties with Sara Ali Khan

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani was rumoured to be briefly dating Sara Ali Khan. This was before she made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018. The two are good pals, and he was there at her Diwali bash. Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have been together for almost a year now. She made her debut last year with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Bollywood fans will remember Palak Tiwari's comment on how conservative Salman Khan supposed is with female staff on his sets. Her statement got people commenting on the superstar.

Let us see if Palak Tiwari comes clean on the matter.