SS Rajamouli’s RRR is flying high with all the success the film has been receiving. After winning several accolades in the international belt the film has now moved forward for the Oscars. The film's famous track Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards.

In the best original song category Naatu Naatu is competing with the other four songs. Songs that have been nominated for the category are, RRR’s Naatu Naatu, Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This is a Life Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Actor Allison Williams and actor-rapper-producer Riz Ahmed announced the nominations on Tuesday evening. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is currently on cloud nine after getting nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars.

RRR is a period drama helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role and also cast Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in an extended cameo. The film became a blockbuster releasing in March 2022.