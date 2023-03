Guneet Monga is proud, and how as she returns to India after an historic win at the 2023 Oscars with 'The Elephant Whisperers' big win. Guneet cannot contain her excitement and is only grateful to everyone for helping the film reach the place it deserves. As Guneet returns to India with the Oscar trophy for The Elephant Whisperers, she talks to the media about how the film worked its magic and how her film managed to dethrone another film in the same category supported by Noble Laureate . Also Read - Jaya Bachchan sparks Bollywood Vs South debate in Parliament after RRR and The Elephant Whisperers Oscars 2023 win

Mumbai | We had big competition. There was another film in our category which was supported by Malala (Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai). Our film worked across countries, ages...the kind of love we are getting from across the world, the film worked its magic: Guneet Monga,… https://t.co/MZguTY2x5h pic.twitter.com/Jwlch3RlOS — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

Guneet Monga dedicated her win to all the women out there, sharing the moment form her glorious win, Guneet took to her Instagram and posted the picture of holding the Oscars high and wrote, " Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. India’s Glory with 2 women". Also Read - Oscars 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Academy Award winners Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guneet Monga Kapoor (@guneetmonga)

In an interaction with Bombay Times, she even mentioned being disheartened by her speech at the Oscars getting cut off. She added about being in shock and unhappy with this as she wanted to speak about India's first Oscar win for an Indian production. She even stated that even the Western media is offended with the Academy Awards and that they are pulling her up for not allowing and even giving her a chance to speak. Guneet said, "This was India's moment taken away from me. But then I thought it was okay; I'll come back here and I'll make sure I'm heard." The moment is to celebrate Guneet Monga and her vision. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves react after winning the 95th Academy Award for The Elephant Whisperers [Watch Video]