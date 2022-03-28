Oscars 2022: Kangana Ranaut supports Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock; says, 'I would have done the same'

Right now anyone and everyone is talking about Oscars 2022 and the shocking incident that took place. At the Oscars event, who even won the best actor award smacked the host of the show for making fun of his wife's hairdo who is suffering from alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder. Since morning the actor has been trending on Twitter and is become the talk of the town, this incident is only grabbing the eyeballs of laymen but even Bollywood celebs. Bollywood actress too shared her two cents on the incident. She took o her Instagram stories and defend Will Smith and wrote, " If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make a bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did," Kangana wrote adding with a clapping emoticon. She even added, " Bada* move and said hope he comes to my #lockupp", with a laughing emoticon. Also Read - Pooja Banerjee gives FIRST glimpse of her baby girl Sana; shares a dreamy photo

While Tandav actress Gauahar Khan wasn't very happy and she strongly condemned this slap act by Will Smith. She took to her Twitter and wrote, " "Oscar Jeet Gaye, par izzat haar gaye (Won an Oscar but lost respect)! Sad about #willsmith attacking a fellow artist, !!! Comedians at risk , #NewAge #Notolerance . Dialogue is everything, on screen and off. #Oscars.". On another hand actress Richa Chadha is enjoying the memes on the Will Smith slap act.

What Will Smith did was right or wrong, it's debatable. But the actor while accepting the best actor award was in tears. In his speech, he said, " I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of 'King Richard,' Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams."