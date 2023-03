It is a proud moment for all the Indians today as RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song and Guneet Monga won Best Documentary Short Subject at the Oscars. Both films made a historical moment at the 95th Academy Awards and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone too joined as a presenter. Ever since the big win, wishes and congratulatory messages started pouring in. Amongst everyone, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all praises for Indian winners at the Oscars. Also Read - Kiara Advani beats Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor to become the most popular actress; but still fails to touch Alia Bhatt

, who played a cameo alongside in SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR, is now proud of the team for making it to the coveted awards. The RRR team brought the trophy home for the famous song Naatu Naatu that grooved everyone across the world on its beats. Celebrating the success Alia shared the winning poster of RRR on her Instagram stories and expressed the joy with several whistles party emojis. In one story she reposted Variety's Instagram post while another was from RRR movie's official Instagram handle. Naatu Naatu featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR is composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also praised who won Best Documentary Short Subject title for her film The Elephant Whisperers. She took to her Instagram to share the winning moment from the Oscars and wrote "uff what a visual! Historic!" in the picture, Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves holding the trophy. She congratulated the producer Guneet and the whole team of The Elephant Whisperers.

Well, apart from winning awards another historic moment at the 95th Academy Awards was of being the presenter. The Bollywood actress became the only Indian celebrity to be a presenter at the Oscars. Alia Bhatt who is a dear friend of Deepika Padukone shared her picture from the event on her Instagram story. The actress is all praises for DP and wrote in the caption "This beauty making India proud and how" adding four red heart emojis. We agree Deepika is truly making India proud, earlier she unveiled the FIFA world cup trophy.