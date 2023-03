Deepika Padukone is all set for Oscars 2023; she will be one of the presenters at the prestigious award show, and ever since her name was added to the Oscars presenters list, fans have been speculating that SS Rajamouli's film RRR is definitely going to win. As we wait for that victorious moment, Deepika Padukone was spotted last night at the airport leaving for the Oscars 2023 awards and made heads turn with her chic airport look. But what grabbed eyeballs was how Ranveer Singh was fulfilling his husband duties by dropping his beloved wife at the airport and giving major husband goals. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Where to watch Live in India, hosts, performances and more important details

Watch the video of Deepika Padukone leaving for the Oscars 2023 while hubby Ranveer Singh comes to the airport to drop her.

As the shutterbugs captured Deepika Padukone coming out of the car, fans spotted Ranveer sitting in the car, and they just cannot get over their adorableness. Ranveer and Deepika are one of the most loved star couples in tinsel town, and seeing them do such small gestures that make their relationship stronger makes the fans go gaga over the cuties. Both Ranveer and Deepika believe in uplifting each other no matter what; they are the strongest pillars for each other, and that's what makes their relationship admirable. Deepika often credits Ranveer Singh for being this amazing person with whom she can happily spend time; RS is still in awe of the fact that he is married to his dream girl. Aren't they just the perfect couple?

Well, we are eagerly waiting for Deepika Padukone to make heads turn at the Oscars in 2023.