Deepika Padukone is setting the bar high! She has become a well-known celebrity across the globe. While she has featured in one Hollywood film, Deepika Padukone has found a space for herself among the international stars. After becoming the first Indian to unveil the FIFA trophy, now she has made her way to the Oscars. The latest announcement is that Deepika Padukone will be one of the Presenters at Oscars 2023. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and more celebrities breakfast menu is all things delicious

goes to Oscars 2023

The 95th Academy Award is set to take place on the 12th of March, 2023. In India, it will telecast on 13th of March at 5.30 am. Deepika Padukone has joined the likes of , Samuel L. Jackson, , Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, , , , Melissa McCarthy and many others to be a presenter for the event. The Academy made the announcement by sharing a post on social media. This is definitely huge! Also Read - Deepika Padukone FINALLY opens up on staying calm amidst Pathaan controversy; says, 'Don’t know any other...'

Deepika Padukone has made many proud by being the Indian face representing the country at many international events including . Last year, she was also chosen as the jury for the prestigious award ceremony. Also Read - Fighter: Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for the third schedule in Hyderabad sans Deepika Padukone [Exclusive]

Check out the announcement below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

Earlier, from India, it has been who has become a presenter for Oscars. She has also hosted the pre-Oscars in 2022.

This year, Oscars is special as RRR has bagged a nomination. Jr NTR and 's song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's film has been nominated in the Best Original Song Category. Apart from this, two Indian docudrama, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperer have also bagged nomination. Everyone has fingers crossed.