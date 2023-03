Deepika Padukone was the presenter of Naatu Naatu from RRR at the 2023 Oscars, and her speech won hearts—and how. Deepika made heads turn with her black off-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown, and her beautiful smile added all the glamour. If you are curious about what special the Pathaan star did before making it to the Oscars, then have a look. Bollywood's ace fitness trainer Yasim Karachiwala took to Instagram and posted a workout video of Deepika Padukone at 6 a.m. in the morning, and you can see the Pathan actress slaying in every frame and how. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Kangana Ranaut gives a huge shoutout to Deepika Padukone for her speech for Naatu Naatu; says ‘it’s not easy to stand there’, calls her graceful

Watch the workout video of Deepika Padukone at 6 am in the morning before arriving at the Oscars 2023.

Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet of the Oscars 2023 and spoke largely about Indian films going places and how she is excited to be a part of the prestigious awards that she has been watching since childhood. Deepika Padukone looked every bit ethereal while she graced the stage of the 2023 Oscars as she was presenting Naatu Naatu. Deepika Padukone is a stunner and she has proved it time and again.

How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best ❤️?? https://t.co/KsrADwxrPT — (@KanganaTeam) March 13, 2023

Everyone is hailing Deepika's grace and confidence, including Kangana Ranaut. The emergency room actress gave a huge shout-out for the Pathaan actress and said that it's not easy to reach there. Deepika Padukone is right now making all her fans and loved ones proud, and how! On professional front, Deepika will be seen in 's female cop drama.