There can be no better Monday morning for every Indian now that Indians are shining at the global platform Oscars 2023. Deepika Padukone nailed it with her speech for SS Rajamouli's Naatu Naatu. The Pathaan actress is being hailed by every Indian right now for her utmost grace and confidence in representing India at a global platform like the Oscars. Kangana Ranaut is in awe of Deepika, and going opposite her portrayal, she is praising the Pathan star and giving her a huge shoutout for standing tall and confident on the Oscars stage.

Kangana hailed Deepika for being so graceful, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best".

How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best ❤️?? https://t.co/KsrADwxrPT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 13, 2023

Kangana Ranaut also congratulated on her first Oscar win for her film Elephant Whispers. This is the first time an Indian-produced film has won the Oscars, and how can you not celebrate this long-awaited victory? India is going global in a true manner and how. Let's all Naatu Naatu.

We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! ?? No words can describe this surreal moment. ?? Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️ JAI HIND!?? pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023

The RRR movie is shining bright at the Oscars in 2023 with Naatu Naatu winning the Best Original Song, and this cannot get any bigger. SS Rajamouli is right now shedding happy tears as his vision becomes real. This man dreamed of winning scars when he started his journey as a filmmaker, and here he is.