India is currently celebrating the achievement of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers at the Oscars. The two Indian films won historic at the 95th Academy Awards making the country proud. SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged the Best Original Song for the electrifying track Naatu Naatu while another victory that came to India was for Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers. While everyone is rejoicing in the success and sending well wishes to the winner, the nation's Prime Minister Narendra Modi too congratulated them.

PM Modi took to his official Twitter handle to celebrate the history made by Indian films. He retweeted the Academy Awards post announcing The Elephant Whisperers wins the Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. PM Modi congratulated the director Kartiki Gonsalves, producer Guneet Monga and the entire team of The Elephant Whisperers. He further wrote their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature.

Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars https://t.co/S3J9TbJ0OP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

In another tweet, Prime Minister reshared an Academy Awards post announcing Naatu Naatu from RRR wins the Oscar for Best Original Song. He called this win Exceptional and said the popularity of Naatu Naatu is global. He further added it will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. He then congratulated composer MM Keeravani, lyricist Chandra Bose and the entire team of RRR for this prestigious honour. "India is elated and proud. #Oscars," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars https://t.co/cANG5wHROt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

The Elephant Whisperers is a heartwarming story of a couple who take care of an orphaned elephant and fall in love with the majestic creature with time. The Elephant Whisperers is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by . The film emerged as the first ever Indian film by an Indian production to win an Oscar.

RRR set in the backdrop of 1920 explores the fictional tale of two Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film is about their friendship and the journey of their respective mission against the British. The magnum opus is directed by SS Rajamouli starring and Jr. NTR in the lead roles.