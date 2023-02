SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie RRR not just won hearts in India but also made a worldwide mark. The film made a huge success in USA as well. Now ahead of the Oscar ceremony which will take place next month, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's film will be released on March 3 in US theatres ahead of Oscars 2023. The song Naatu Naatu from RRR has been nominated in Oscars Best Original Song category this year. Also Read - RRR at Oscars 2023: What Ram Charan said about the nomination at Good Morning America will win Indians over

The music director of RRR MM Keeravaani is already in USA with the lyricist Chandra Bose. The song Naatu Naatu comes at an important point in the lives of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The beats of the song have given it global recognition. It is interesting to note that RRR was not chosen as India's official entry at the Oscars. Earlier during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rajamouli revealed that it was disappointing. However, he and his clan are not those people who will sit and brood over why it did not take place. Also Read - Ahead of Oscars 2023; RRR star Ram Charan becomes the first Telugu actor to appear on the American chat show Good Morning America

Here, is a snippet from SS Rajamouli's RRR: Also Read - Ram Charan walks barefoot at the airport as he heads to Oscars 2023; fans fall in love with his simplicity; call him the most humble actor ever

Talking about Ram Charan he is all ready for the Oscars which is Hollywood's grandest award show. A few days before leaving for Los Angeles to attend the 95th Academy Awards, he was seen at Hyderabad airport wearing a black outfit for his flight and was also barefoot. Talking about the actor, he had a good year personally as well as professionally. He was also seen at the Golden Globe Awards with Jr NTR and director of RRR SS Rajamouli. Their film was also nominated under the Best Foreign Language category. It was at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, that Naatu Naatu song won the award of Best Original Song. Talkng about Oscars 2023, it is all set to take place on March 12, at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre.