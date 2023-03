Oscars 2023 is just two weeks away and as we move closer to the date the excitement is increasing with every passing day. This year's Oscars awards get more thrilling as Indian actress Deepika Padukone joins the presenters at the 95th Oscar Awards Ceremony. The Pathaan actress has been announced as a presenter at the Oscars 2023 by the Academy Academy's official social media page. Also Read - Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone sets another milestone; joins Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan as Presenter

The actress too made the news that she is among the A-list celebrities to present the 95th Oscars awards on her official Instagram handle. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the first round of presenters at this year’s Academy Awards. The tweet read Meet your first slate of presenters for the 95th Oscars. They shared a post with a list of all presenters at the 95th Oscars and Deepika Padukone is one among them. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and more celebrities breakfast menu is all things delicious

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The list includes , , Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, , , Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors, and Questlove. As will present the awards at the ceremony Indian fans are convinced that RRR will definitely win the title. For the unversed, RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the Best Original song category. The popular Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Also Read - Deepika Padukone FINALLY opens up on staying calm amidst Pathaan controversy; says, 'Don’t know any other...'

As soon as DP made the big announcement fans started dropping in their comments. One user wrote, “I think RRR has won awards that’s why an Indian presenter." Another commented, “So RRR is getting an Oscar for sure." Fans are guessing RRR is definitely going to win the award when an Indian actress is a presenter. They are also wondering if RRR has already won the award when Deepika is on the list.

The 95th Oscars Awards will be held at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre on 12th March and according to India 13th of March.