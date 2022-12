Oscars or The Academy Awards have always been prestigious. India sends in entries every year but this time, RRR and Chhello Show (The Last Film Show) have managed to get shortlisted in two categories so far. The nominations list for Original Song and Best International Feature film is out, and these two films from India have found a space in the nominations. RRR song Naatu Naatu featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has received a nomination in the Original Song category along with other 15 songs while Chhello Show is competing to win the International Feature Film award.

Oscars 2023: RRR and The Last Film Show make India proud

Chhello Show - A Gujarati film directed by is competing with films like Corsage (Austria), Close (Belgium), Return to Seoul (Cambodia), Holy Spider (Denmark), Saint Omer (France) and many more. RRR song Naatu Naatu that had and Jr NTR dancing fantabulously is competing with Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) from Avatar: The Way of Water, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once and more. Well, RRR sent in nominations in more than 14 categories. The Academy Awards is yet to unveil the shortlisted list for many more categories. Nonetheless, Indians are celebrating this on Twitter with full gusto. Many are called it historic already.

We Did it! ❤️ After 21 years, RRR is the Indian film to get nominated for the #GoldenGlobes awards & Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song ever to get nominated for @goldenglobes awards. #RRRBroughtBackTheGloryOfIndianCinema. https://t.co/lQykcWuaNJ pic.twitter.com/lU15jFqv1m — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) December 13, 2022

Well, now everyone has their fingers crossed. We hope The Academy Award comes India this time.