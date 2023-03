RRR has put India back on the maps winning the 95th Oscars. The country is currently celebrating as two films bagged the coveted honour at the 95th Academy Awards. RRR won the Best Original Song award for Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whispers received Best Documentary Short Subject. While everyone is enjoying the victory The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also reacted to the historic win. The filmmaker, who has constantly advocated for Indian cinema, is happy that a non-Bollywood film won the Oscars. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023 complete winners list: The Kashmir Files, RRR, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor win big

For the unversed, was upset when his film The Kashmir Files didn't get selected for the Oscars 2023. But the filmmaker is happy for RRR winning the accolade and making India proud. Moments after the big win he took to his Twitter account to congratulate the team of Naatu Naatu and team from The Elephant Whispers. Later in an interview with ETimes, the director appreciated the SS Rajamouli directorial.

Vivek is all praises for the magnum opus but not without mentioning his film The Kashmir Files. Talking about India's win at the Oscars 2023, he said It's a great time for Indian cinema. "Starting with our film The Kashmir Files, which caught the attention of the global audience, followed up with RRR's unprecedented success, two documentaries, and an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers," said the director. He also lauded for presenting a segment at the Oscars.

He further stressed that he is particularly happy that non-Bollywood star oriented cinema is now being replaced with real Indian Cinema. Adding further he prays that Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, and other regions also push the envelope and we start using Indian cinema as one entity and use it as our strongest one. Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files also reached other international awards shows and film festivals.