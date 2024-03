Oscars 2024 is ruling the internet. The 96th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles and Oppenheimer won a lot of awards. This year, no Indian movie or stars found a place in nominations. However, fans were happy as glimpses of Jr NTR and Ram Charan's movie RRR directed by SS Rajamouli were shown. The video clip of Naatu Naatu and an action sequence from the film found space in various AVs that were played at Oscars 2024. Aaprt from this, Indian Art Director Nitin Desai was also remembered in The Memoriam segment. Also Read - Oscars 2024: Priyanka Chopra backed To Kill A Tiger loses the Academy Award to a Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol

Oscars 2024 remembered and paid tribute to the stars who passed away in the past year. The list included Tina Turner, Matthew Perry of FRIENDS fame, composer Bill Lee, actress Chita Rivera, actor Ryan O’Neal and many more. Andrea Bocelli and son Matteo gave an emotional and touching performance as they sang Time to Say Good-Bye (Con Te Partirò) during the Memoriam segment. Nitin Desai who was known for creating elaborate sets for Indian movies was also featured in the video. He made sets for films like Hum Dil Chuke Sanam, Jodhaa Akbar, Lagaan, Devdas, Bajirao Mastani and many more. Also Read - Oscars 2024: Naseeruddin Shah, Rasika Dugal starrer The Broken Table qualifies for Best Live-action short; filmmaker reacts

Watch the video from Oscars 2024 below:

Art Director/Production Designer, filmmaker and actor #NitinDesai, was remembered at #Oscars2024 “In memoriam” segment. The man behind the iconic films like Parinda, 1942 A Love Story, Khamoshi, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Devdas, The Legend of Bhagat Singh & Jodhaa Akbar. pic.twitter.com/a1NriUWX2h — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) March 11, 2024

Nitin Desai passed away on August 2, 2023 at the age of 57. As per the reports, he allegedly died by suicide at his ND Studios in Karjat. Financial crisis was said to be the cause behind it. Nitin Desai had won four-National awards for his incredible work in the field of cinema. He was touted to be one of the Best Art directors of Bollywood.

Big winners at Oscars 2024

Talking about Oscars 2024, Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor Award for Oppenheimer. In his acceptance speech, he thanked each and every crew member who made the film possible. As expected, Christopher Nolan won the Best Director Award for the same film. In the Best Supporting Award category, Robert Downey Jr managed to beat all others for his role of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. The Best Picture Award was also won by Oppenheimer. In all, Christopher Nolan's film won 7 awards at Oscars 2024. Emma Stone won the Best Actress Award for her role in Poor Things.