Oscars 2024 ended with a bang. The team of Oppenheimer is the happiest of all as it won in major categories. Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor Award for his performance as J Robert Oppenheimer. Christopher Nolan won the Best Director Award. Robert Downey Jr won the Best Supporting Actor Award. He played the role of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer and gave a phenomenal performance. It bagged him is his ever Academy Award. On social media, he is trending as all his fans are celebrating his big win. His winning speech that had tons of comedy is also going viral. Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined the wagon to cheer for Robert Downey Jr.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Robert Downey Jr's Oscars 2024 speech

On her Insta stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the video of Robert Downey Jr's speech from Oscars 2024 and termed him as a 'Genius'. In his speech, he incorporated his wife in the funniest way possible. Robert Downey Jr said, "I'd like to thank my veterinarian - I meant wife - Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That's why I am here. Thank you." He further added that he needed the job. He said, "Here's my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it, Emma made sure that she wrapped - surrounded me with one of the greatest cast and crews of all time."

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's post for Robert Downey Jr below:

Check out Robery Downey Jr's full acceptance speech below:

Robert Downey Jr.’s acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor at the #Oscars

pic.twitter.com/A6KqYb18gH — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) March 11, 2024

In all, Oppenheimer won almost 7 awards at Oscars 2024. Best Actor, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing awards went to Oppenheimer. In his acceptance speech, Cillian Murphy dedicated it to the peacemakers across the globe. Other films like Poor Things, Barbie, Killers of The Flower Moon and others were in the nominations in various categories. From India, movie RRR ensured to have its representation as clips from the film were showcased. Nitin Desai was paid tribute in the Memoriam.