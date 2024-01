Excitement is brewing as we edge closer to the 96th Academy Awards, with the list of esteemed nominees now public. Out of 321 films from all corners of the world that were eligible for the Oscars, 265 had a shot at the coveted Best Picture category. Regrettably, India didn't receive any nominations this year. India took pride in two of its noteworthy films in 2023 - Vidhu Vinod Chopra's poignant drama 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey, and the gripping survival drama 2018 starring Tovino Thomas. Both films, acclaimed for their sheer storytelling prowess and stellar performances, were among the 265 films eligible in Oscars 2024. However, they missed out on the final nomination list. Also Read - Oscars 2024 Nominations: Documentary To Kill a Tiger on violence against women in India gets a nod at the Academy

To Kill A Tiger gets nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category

Regardless of missing out on Best Picture nominations, there’s a silver lining. The Toronto-based documentary, To Kill A Tiger has bagged a nomination in the Best Documentary Feature category. This emotive documentary, set in India’s Jharkhand, narrates a family's crusade for justice for their 13-year-old daughter, a gang rape victim. The film is a shining testament to the storyteller's craft, illuminating the family’s battles and their unyielding drive for justice. Also Read - Oscars 2024: Leonardo DiCaprio out of the race for Best Actor for Killers Of The Flower Moon? Fans pin hope on his next big project

India at Oscars 2023

Last year's Oscars revealed that Indian Cinema left its footprints on the global platform. SS Rajamouli's hit film, RRR, achieved commercial and critical success. Naatu Naatu, the chart-topping song from the film, etched a spot in Oscars history by bagging the Best Original Song award in 2023 — a first for Indian Cinema. This major accomplishment underlined the inventive prowess of the Indian film industry. Despite the absence of India in the Best Picture category this year, the abundant talent and innovation in the Indian film industry deserve acknowledgement. Indian filmmakers are pushing the envelope, crafting narratives that find resonance globally. While an Oscar is a monumental recognition, it is by no means the only measure of success. With its rich legacy and bright future prospects, Indian cinema will continue to charm global audiences with its compelling storytelling and mesmerizing performances.

The Oscars red carpet will be held on March 10 in Los Angeles. Movie enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the declaration of the winners. The ceremony promises a galaxy of film stars, with the best of the lot earning accolades.