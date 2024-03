To Kill A Tiger by Nisha Pahuja was running for the Best Feature Documentary at the Oscars 2024 this year. Well, the Oscars took place just a while ago and the winners were announced. Priyanka Chopra backed documentary, To Kill A Tiger could not lift the trophy. The Academy for Best Feature Documentary went to a Ukrainian film, 20 Days in Mariupol by Mstyslav Chernov. However, the ripple effect has already started for To Kill A Tiger.

What is To Kill A Tiger about?

To Kill A Tiger is a hard-hitting documentary about a father-daughter's fight against a corrupt system in India. It is based on the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Jharkhand. The 13-year-old survived a gang rape by 3 men in Jharkhand in 2017. It is a father's fight who wants justice for his daughter. Priyanka Chopra turned executive producer for To Kill A Tiger which is available on Netflix to stream. The documentary was also screened at the Oscars recently. Sahil Salathia got a chance to watch the movie. He heaped praises on Priyanka, Nisha and Ranjit (the father). Also Read - Priyanka Chopra serves as an executive producer for Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger; says, 'It really hits home on so many levels'

The documentary talks about the struggle of a father, Ranjit, to get justice for his daughter. Ranjit files a complaint against the men who are arrested but it is shortlived as the villagers and leaders do everything to make him and his family back out. Also Read - Oscars 2024 Nominations: Documentary To Kill a Tiger on violence against women in India gets a nod at the Academy

What is 20 Days in Mariupol about?

Ukrainian Documentary by Mstyslav Chernov has been produced by the Association Press and PBS' Frontline. Chernov, the producer, Raney Aronson-Rath (also Producer) and editor Michelle Mizer picked up the trophy at the Oscars stage tonight. It is a first for Chernov and 3rd for Frontline, as per AP News. The documentary is a first-person account of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that happened in 2022.

The filmmaker turned emotional while accepting the Academy Award for Best Feature Documentary. He began his speech by saying that he wished he had never made this documentary. He wishes to exchange the win by changing history, as in, the invasion never took place at all. "I wish to be able to exchange this for Russian not killing 10,000 of my fellow Ukrainians," he said on the Oscars Stage.

Meanwhile, other nominations for Best Feature Documentary include Bobi Wine: The People's President, The Eternal Memory and Four Daughters.