2023 has proven to be a significant year for Hindi films. Several Bollywood movies including Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2 amongst others cruised into the Rs 100 crore club worldwide and created new records at the box office. After such a whirlwind run at the theaters, top Indian films are now in contention to be selected as India’s official entry for the 96th Academy Awards 2024, slated to be held next year in March. According to reports, several films have already been submitted to the committee for review including Balagam, The Kerala Story, Zwigato and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Also Read - Jawan for Oscars 2024: Atlee's statement on taking Shah Rukh Khan film to the Academy gets mixed reactions; netizens compare it to RRR

Oscars 2024: Process for India’s official entry begins

With India winning two Oscars last year, the hopes and expectations from next year’s ceremony are high. India won its first ever Academy Award for a feature film with RRR winning the Best Original Score at the 95th Academy Awards. Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperer too won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film at the ceremony. With stakes high, the Film Federation of India for Oscar selection committee is carefully reviewing all the submissions made by filmmakers.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Oscar committee has begun the process of selecting India’s official entry through several screenings in Chennai. A final announcement regarding the decision is expected by next week.

The report added that the committee has received over 22 submissions from across India. The 17-member committee will be headed by filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, who will make the decision. Several films that have been sent to the committee, including films The Storyteller (Hindi), Music School (Hindi), Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (Hindi), 12th Fail (Hindi), Viduthalai Part 1 (Tamil), Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Ghoomer (Hindi), and Nani’s blockbuster Dasara (Telugu). The screenings of the film began yesterday and will go on for a week.

Films including Vaalvi (Marathi), Gadar 2 (Hindi), Ab Toh Sab Bhagwan Bharose (Hindi), and Baap Lyok (Marathi) too have been submitted to the committee, but haven’t submitted the fees yet.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan too might make it to the list. Director Atlee recently said in an interview that he will discuss it with the Bollywood star and send the film for review to India's Oscar committee.