Oscars 2024 screenings are happening in Los Angeles. Sahil Salathia, an Indian actor got a chance to attend the Pre-Oscars party. He met Priyanka Chopra. He also got a chance to attend the screening of a documentary called To Kill A Tiger. The actor shared a heartfelt post on watching the hard-hitting documentary based on a fight of a Jharkhand rape survivor and her father. Sahil penned a lengthy note wherein he heaped praises on Priyanka for backing the documentary, the director and the father of the rape survivor.

Sahil Salathia praises Priyanka Chopra for backing To Kill A Tiger

Sahil talked about getting the opportunity to watch the documentary. He shared that it will break hearts, make you cry and feel angry. He slammed the people who blame the rape victim and fail to stand up for her or the ones supporting her. He praised Priyanka Chopra for co-producing the documentary. Sahil hails Priyanka as the biggest global icon and the champion of standing up for the rights of the people. Sahil shares that Priyanka came from Ranchi and had no film affiliations and yet made it to the absolute top not just in India but also in the US. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra makes heads turn in an off shoulder blouse with black sheer saree as she attends an event in LA [View Pics]

Sahil Salathia also praised Ranjit, the farmer who supported his daughter, the rape survivor, and helped her overcome the trauma and face the world. He says we need more people like him who are the actual role models. He stood by his daughter, a 13-year-old who was raped in Jharkhand. He slammed people who blamed her girl and also had the audacity to make the girl marry one of the rapists. The people of Jharkhand do not want their village to be disgraced and yet overlook the heinous crime that men and boys in the village commit. Also Read - Meera Chopra, Rakshit Kejriwal Wedding: Couple to tie the knot in Jaipur, check invitation card, haldi, saat pheras and more details

Sahil also praised the documentary maker Nisha Pahuja for making the documentary. He felt the impact of To Kill A Tiger, the documentary and was moved to tears after watching it. He wishes that she win the Oscar. Lastly, he talked about the statistics of the number of rape survivors which has just increased every single year in the past decade.

To Kill A Tiger is available to stream on Netflix.