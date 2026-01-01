OT7 is returning! BIGHIT confirms BTS 2026 comeback and ARMY can't…

BTS Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Jhope, RM, V and Suga are set to make a smashing comeback in 2026. Read on.

The popular K-pop band, BTS, is set to return and perform after their military discharge. OT7’s Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Jhope, RM, V and Suga are set to make a powerful comeback in 2026. BTS’ Bright Music kicked off the new year with a massive announcement on the new year. BTS members kept everyone in their toes with months of clues about their comeback and now the date is finally out. ARMYs could not wait to see their idols together on stage or listen to their album again.

BTS comeback date

Korean media reported that Bright Music confirmed that BTS would make their comeback on March 20, 2026. AtStar1 reported, “We have confirmed that they will make a comeback on March 20. This marks approximately 3 years and 9 months since they last released a full-group album, which was the anthology album Proof in June 2022.”

Another statement read, “On the 1st, Big Hit Music announced BTS' comeback on March 20th. It has been about 3 years and 9 months since the release of the anthology album 'Proof' in June 2022 that they are releasing a full album.”

BTS holds New Year countdown with their ARMYs

The K-pop stars rang in the New Year with ARMYs during the Weverse live. Jin, Jungkook, Jim, Jimin, Jhope, V and Suga assembled at RM’s new house. They were seen in chaotic mood and was jumping on sofa and giggling. They also did the countdown as the clock struck to 12. Not only that BTS also sent handwritten letters containing New Year messages to the homes of ARMY.

How ARMYs reacted to BTS comeback

Fans are quited excited for the kpop band’s comeback. A user said, “I got the news just as I was about to go to the bathroom. I was so excited I forgot I had to go in and ended up reading the article Let's make this trend on all social media, Army!!!” Another wrote, “3 days before my birthday..... Happy birthday to me.... Bangtan style.” A tweet read, “We're Waiting for It More Desperately Than Anyone" Oh it was never one sided.” Another wrote, “Can't wait! BTS comeback March 20 will be legendary!” An ARMY wrote, “Happy New Year! 2026 Time to set new intentions and embrace the journey ahead with excitement and joy. Happy New Year!” Another wrote, “Aaayyyy The best birthday present ever! Can’t wait for their comeback!”

