'Overacting ki dukaan': Rashmika Mandanna gets BRUTALLY trolled for her dramatic reaction on forgetting to wear a mask

Rashmika Mandanna, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, has moved into her recently-purchased apartment in Mumbai. She is now frequently being spotted in the city and greeting the paparazzi with a wide smile on her face. And like any other Bollywood celebrity, Rashmika too has now been exposed to the online trolling thanks to her periodic spottings. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to star in a film with Thalapathy Vijay? Actress reveals exciting deets

In a video, Rashmika was seen stepping out of her car wearing a short jumpsuit and a blazer. She was greeted by the paparazzi on her arrival at the Maddock Films office in Mumbai. And the moment she started walking, she realised that she hasn't put on her mask. She tried to cover her face with her hands and asked one of her associates to give her one. She then interacted with the paparazzi for a while and left. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Rashmika Mandanna can't stop gushing about Allu Arjun and more

However, Rashmika's dramatic reaction didn't please the online users who brutally trolled her. From calling her 'overacting ki dukaan' to attention seeker, netizens were not in a mood to spare the National Crush of India. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna gushes over her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun; here's what she has to say

Take a look.

Apart from the spy thriller Mission Majnu, Rashmika will also be seen in the Hindi film Goodbye starring . She also has the Telugu film Pushpa lined up, starring .