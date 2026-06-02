Owain Rhys Davies DIES: What led to Twin Peaks and The OA actor's death?

Owain Rhys Davies, who gained immense popularity for his role in Twin Peaks, died at 44.

Owain Rhys Davies, a Welsh actor who gained immense popularity for his role in 2017 revival of Twin Peaks died at 44. The news of his death was confirmed by his family confirmed, Page Six reported. Davies’ brother, Rhodri Davies, took to social media to confirm the death and mentioned that the actor passed away suddenly and naturally. The family further mentioned that he died peacefully.

What led to Owain Rhys Davies' death?

The right cause of Davies' death has not been revealed yet. However, a statement from his family clearly mentioned that he died “naturally.” Davies' brother, Rhodri had put out a post on Instagram, along with photograph of the actor. The caption read: “It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away. This news will come as a great shock to many. While there are still questions that remain unanswered regarding the circumstances of his death, our understanding at this stage is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully.” “The reach of Owain’s love, friendship, and generosity was vast. The outpouring of messages we have received over the past few days has been deeply moving and a testament to the impact he had on so many lives.” In his tribute, Rhodri Davies also lauded his brother for being generous and the bonds he formed throughout his career. Davies is survived by his brother and his father, Conway. His mother passed away in May 2021.

Know more about Owain Rhys Davies

Owain Rhys Davies - who was born on Feb 20, 1982, in Cardiff, Wales - had essayed the role of Agent Wilson in Twin Peaks: The Return. He was also seen in The OA, which was a series that featured Jason Isaacs and Brit Marling. Owain Rhys Davies was also given a role in the Disney film Alice Through the Looking Glass. His other projects included The Indian Doctor, My Dead Ex and A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life. In addition to television and film, Davies also enjoyed a successful career on stage. He had performed in London’s West End and at The Royal National Theatre, as reported by Page Six. Some of his popular theatrical work included productions of Mamma Mia!, The Wizard of Oz, By Jeeves and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. Davies had recently finished shoot of projects Jeff the Killer and La Fantasia. Both are under production.

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