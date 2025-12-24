P T Kunju Muhammad gets bail in molestation case involving…

P T Kunju Muhammad was arrested initially by the police in a molestation case. However, after the court orders, he got bail. Read on to know more.

Malayalam film director and former MLA P T Kunju Muhammad has been recently arrested in an alleged molestation case. According to reports, the victim is from the cinema industry. Police said that Muhammad appeared before officials at the Cantonment Police Station on Tuesday. He was given bail after his arrest was formally recorded. Reports suggest that Muhammad earlier secured relief from the court. It is also reported that the police registered a case against him, alleging that he molested a woman at a hotel where they were staying for some work like selecting Malayalam films for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court had asked Muhammad to appear before the investigating officer within seven days. The court also directed him to cooperate with the interrogation. Not only that the court also told the police to release the accused on bail only if he was arrested during the probe.

TRENDING NOW

P T Kunju Muhammad is a well-known filmmaker in the Malayalam film industry. He is known for his work in Paradesi, Viswasapoorvam Mansoor, Garshom, Alicinte Anveshanam, Purushartham and Wandering Soul, to name a few. He is a recipient of many notable awards, such as National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam, Kerala State Film Award for Best Film, Kerala State Film Award for Best Story, the Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Film and Kerala State Film Award for Best Debut Director.

His last directorial was Viswasapoorvam Mansoor. The 2017 movie starred Roshan Mathew, Prayaga Martin, Zarina Wahab, Leona Lishoy, Asha Sharath, Santhosh Keezhattoor and Shivaji Guruvayoor in key roles. The movie was released in theatres on June 24, 2017. The film was backed by K.V. Mohanan.

The filmmaker is also a two-time legislator. Earlier, he won as an independent candidate with the support of the CPI(M). Muhammad entered the Assembly by winning the by-election from Kerala's Guruvayoor constituency in 1994. He successfully retained the seat in the 1996 Assembly elections. He is also a founder and director of the CPI(M)-backed Kairali TV channel.

After completion of his graduation, he then worked in abroad as a senior executive with an international French company for around ten years. He then entered film industry as a producer with the popular film Aswathama in 1978. He then stepped into the field as an actor with his acting debut in Uppu in 1986.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more