Pad Man box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's social drama earns Rs10.26 crore on the opening day

Pad Man was one of the most awaited films of 2018. Starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, the film is based on the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a real-life social activist who paved the way for menstrual hygiene b creating low-cost sanitary napkins. The film saw a grand opening worldwide as it released in 3350 screens. And now we have that day 1 figures. The film on its opening day earned Rs 10.26 crore. Here's what trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: '#PadMan has a DECENT start... Fri ₹ 10.26 cr... The biz, expectedly, picked up towards evening/night shows... The journey ahead is crucial... Sat + Sun should witness strong growth for a good weekend total... India biz. '

From the looks of the trailer: Akshay Kumar promises to be a mad person who is obsessed with pads. Directed by R. Balki, the film is about an unusual superhero who paves the way for well-being of women. Here's what Editor-in-chief Tushar Joshi said - "The biggest plus point of the film is its emotional connect with the central character of Laxmi. You end up not only empathising with him but also stay invested in his story till the very end. Akshay does a fantastic job of making Laxmi extremely relatable. His big speech scene in the climax showcases his growth and immense maturity as an actor."

On the day of the release, Akshay Kumar tweeted thanked his wife, Twinkle Khanna for the story.