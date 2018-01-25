Padma Awards 2018: Music composer Ilaiyaraaja conferred with Padma Vibhushan ahead of Republic Day

The Centre on Thursday announced the list of this year’s Padma awardees. The list of awardees include ‘Grandmother of Jungle’ Lakshmikutty, scientist toymaker Arvind Gupta, Gond artist Bhajju Shyam, ‘father of palliative care in India’ MR Rajagopal and 98-year-old social worker Sudhanshu Biswas. Music composer Ilayaraja has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Ilaiyaraaja composed Kadhalin Deepam Ondru from Thambikku Entha Ooru on a hospital bed?

The awards — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri — are announced on the eve of the Republic Day every year. They are given in different fields and disciplines such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry.

More than 15,700 people applied for the prestigious awards for 2018, with the government laying stress on honouring the unsung heroes, an official said. Recommendations can also be made by the state governments, Union territories, ministries and departments of the government of India, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, central and state ministers, chief ministers, state governors and Members of Parliament.

The nominations are placed before the Padma Awards Committee, constituted by the prime minister every year, which takes the final decision. Last year, the number of Padma awardees was 89, which included seven recipients each of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.