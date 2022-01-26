Padma Awards 2022: Sonu Nigam, Chandraprakash Dwivedi among 128 recipients of highest honours – check full list

A day before 73rd Republic Day, Padma Awards 2022 were announced. President Ram Nath Kovind announced the names of 128 recipents of Padma Awards that are divided into three categories. 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards have been conferred this year to people from different fields. From the entertainment industry, musician Sonu Nigam has been conferred with a Padma Shri which is the fourth highest civilian award in India. Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra too has been honoured with a Padma Shri. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan's 'Sattar Minute' to Vicky Kaushal's 'How's the Josh' – here's how to use these 10 Bollywood patriotic dialogues in daily life

Musician Rashid Khan has been conferred with a Padma Vibhushan. In 2006, he had received a Padma Shri. He is best known for the song Aaoge Jab Tum from . Renowned classical vocalist Dr Prabha Atre too has been conferred with a Padma Vibhushan. Veteran actor is the recipient of Padma Bhushan this year. It is the third highest civilian award in the country. Besides these, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi, known for directing television epic and Pinjar, has been conferred with a Padma Shri. Check the full list below:

The President of India has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards this year.#PadmaAwards#RepublicDay2022 The list is as below - pic.twitter.com/4xf9UHOZ2H — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 25, 2022

took to his Twitter handle to congratulate everyone who are on the list. He wrote, "Heartwarming to see some great names in the #PadmaAwards list. Amazing achievers from Science, Armed Forces, Sports, Industry, Art… And of course my director friend Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Super proud." Many congratulations to all. The ceremonial functions to give out these awards are generally held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year.