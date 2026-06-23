Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu

Padma Awards 2026: Actor Mammootty was conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu. He was recently seen in Patriot which was directed by Mahesh Narayanan, and featured Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu

Padma Awards 2026: Padma Awards 2026 ceremony was held during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony that took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 23. The event saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others. Malayalam actor Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu. He was accompanied by his wife Sulfath, son and actor Dulquer Salmaan, and daughter Surumi at the ceremony.

What has really made Mammootty one of the most celebrated actors is his ability to combine commercial success with artistic excellence. He has bagged several numerous awards, culminating in his recognition with the Padma Bhushan for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema and culture.

Mammootty's Patriot remains popular

The star was recently seen along with Mohanlal in Patriot. The film was directed by Mahesh Narayanan, and also featured Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran and Rajiv Menon in key roles. This film marked the reunion of the legendary actors after 18 years. In India, the film opened at Rs 10 crore nett on Friday and witneessed a 66.0 per cent occupancy rate. However, the momentum did not continue through the weekend. Collections fell to Rs 6.15 crore on Saturday and then to Rs 5.50 crore on Sunday. Patriot's first-weekend India nett stood at Rs 22 crore and got placed among the top 3 biggest opening weekends for Mollywood in 2026.

What was Mammootty's reaction to film's mixed reaction?

Mammootty had reacted to the polarising reaction for the first time at an event in Dubai. He said, "We are living in an era where privacy is increasingly lost, and the film Patriot addresses this relevant subject,” he was quoted as saying by HT. He added, “There will be different views—good, bad, partly good, mostly good. Everyone is free to express their opinion as they feel. Some of you may have heard such opinions before coming here. Whatever it is, you will form your own view, and that is what matters. Films are made with the intention of being enjoyed by all.”

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