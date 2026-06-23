Padma Awards 2026: R Madhavan honoured with Padma Shri; wife Sarita, son Vedaant attend the special ceremony

Actor R Madhavan was seen arriving in New Delhi ahead of the much-anticipated prestigious Padma awards ceremony that were held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Padma Awards 2026: R Madhavan honoured with Padma Shri

Actor R Madhavan has been successful in adding another remarkable milestone to his incredible journey in the showbiz industry. The popular actor was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony held in New Delhi on June 23. The celebrated star looked happy and humbled as he received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu. The award was presented at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. For the unversed, Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian awards of the country - are conferred in three categories including Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

R. Madhavan's Padma Shri moment became extra special due to the presence of his family. As he walked up to receive the prestigious honour at the Padma Awards 2026 ceremony, the actor folded his hands and greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He spoke to PM Modi briefly before proceeding towards the President to accept the award. The actor - recently seen in Dhurandhar franchise - was dressed elegantly for the occasion. R Madhavan looked proud and humbled as he received the recognition. His wife, Sarita Birje, son Vedaant clapped and watched on with smiles and pride.

R Madhavan lauded for Dhurandhar 2

R Madhavan had played Ajay Sanyal, a character in the shadow of national security adviser Ajit Doval in Dhurandhar franchise. He was lauded massively by critics and fans alike.

Allu Arjun too had lauded Madhavan and the latter posted that he has watched all of Allu Arjun's films with "complete awe." He mentioned: "I'm so humbled, touched, and hyper-motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother. I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it's a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you... and this being the first review online is super super special to me at a pivotal point in my career in life."

I’m so humbled touched and hyper motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it’s a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you .. and this being the first review online is… https://t.co/aHv3010Z7T — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 18, 2026

For the unversed, Allu Arjun had written: "Just watched #Dhurandhar2. Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST! Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance. "So proud to have a brilliant and versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire! @AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show rocker. An Indian story... international swag! Jai Hind."

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