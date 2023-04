Padma Shri Awards 2023 was conferred on April 5th in New Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon was honored with the fourth-highest civilian award. Oscar 2023 winner music composer MM Keeravani also received the prestigious honor. Both received the title from the entertainment industry during a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the presentation ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also in attendance. Also Read - Filmfare Awards 2023: Salman Khan praises new actors; 'I don't want anything, younger generations should win the awards' [Watch Video]

and MM Keeravani received the civilian award Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu. The actress garnered appreciation for her performance in Yash starrer KGF 2 which became a pan-India blockbuster hit. She is serving the industry since 1991 after her debut film Patthar Ke Phool and has emerged as an a-lister with films like Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Andaaz Apna Apna, Dhule Raja, and others.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Ms. Raveena Ravi Tandon for Art. A versatile actor, she has given several award winning performances. She is also a philanthropist and environmentalist. pic.twitter.com/0Yx4e7X7g6 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2023

Music composer MM Keeravani has become a sensation for composing the popular track Naatu Naatu from blockbuster RRR. He has received several accolades for the energetic track number from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus period drama. Lately, the composer bagged most coveted Oscars 2023 for Naatu Naatu in the best original song category. Now he has been honored with the fourth highest civilian award - Padma Shri.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Shri Marakathamani Keeravaani for Art. A veteran music composer, singer and lyricist, he has worked widely in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi cinema. pic.twitter.com/w65Iqrp8UV — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2023

A total of 106 Padma Awards across different categories were announced by the Central government in early January. The categories were art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, and more. From the entertainment industry, apart from Raveena Tandon and MM Keeravani others to have been awarded Padma Shri were tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, and singer .

Raveena Tandon attended the awards show with her family, and children Sasha and Ranbir were seen by her side. RRR director SS Rajamouli came to support his cousin brother MM Keeravani. Photos from the event went viral and people across the nation are congratulating the two for their honor.