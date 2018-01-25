Padmaavat gets support from Divyanka Tripathi, Nakuul Mehta, Kritika Kamra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat faced controversies since its advent. From vandalism to death threats, the team has gone through a lot. Not only this, the title of the film got changed and the release date was also shifted, still the Karni Sena was not convinced about the release of the film. Supreme Court finally rejected the plea to stall the release of the controversial movie but the fringe group continued their vandalism. Amidst all these, Film fraternity, as well as Television celebrities, have always stood by Padmaavat's side, voicing their opinions in support of the film. Also Read - Padmaavat, Sanju leading the nomination pack at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Awards 2018

Lastly, we saw Nia Sharma supporting the team in her quirkiest best and now Nakuul Mehta, Divyanka Tripathi, Raghu Ram and others have joined in this support and shared their views on Padmaavat row. Nakuul was not only awed by the movie, Ranveer Singh's performance nailed in his heart. He wrote, "How can you not love @RanveerOfficial ! For giving his all to the part, for bringing in ferocious energy & nuance. For upping his game with every role & not being afraid to bare his soul. Stunning as Khilji!! #Padmaavat." Divyanka showed her support to Padmaavat and wrote, "I support #Padmaavat and condemn politicisation of art and hampering of creativity. World is developing at bullet speed and this is where we are stuck! Violence is wrong. No argument can make it right! I wish all vandals put the same amount of energy in their work and education." Check out their tweets here... Also Read - Deepika Padukone on Padmaavat's success: I view that as a victory, not just for myself but for women in films

I support #Padmaavat and condemn politicisation of art and hampering of creativity.

World is developing at bullet speed and this is where we are stuck!

Violence is wrong. No argument can make it right!

I wish all vandals put the same amount of energy in their work and education. — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) January 25, 2018

How can you not love @RanveerOfficial ! For giving his all to the part, for bringing in ferocious energy & nuance. For upping his game with every role & not being afraid to bare his soul. Stunning as Khilji!! #Padmaavat — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) January 25, 2018

I think the karni sena bluster is actually about the fact that Rajputs lost the battle with Khilji. Had they won, #Padmaavat wouldn’t be such an issue. Seems to be less about the ‘honor’ of their women and more about the ego of their men. — Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) January 24, 2018

#Bravo That indeed is the bravest thing they’ve done... Dumb saviours of History, destroyers of future... Get a job #KarniSenagoons There are bigger issues in this country than #Padmaavat pic.twitter.com/7Kb2jtLvuo — Sumeet Vyas (@vyas_sumeet) January 25, 2018

I may have said this before.. but @deepikapadukone really IS poetry in motion. Elegance personified. ❤️ #Padmaavat — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) January 25, 2018

Our film critic, Urmimala Banerjee, awarded it with four stars and said, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is a visual delight and thoroughly entertaining fare, courtesy the epic performance by Ranveer Singh. It talks about Rajput pride and there is nothing that will offend anyone. At least, I couldn’t find anything that can be termed offensive in anyway. And there is no dream sequence between Khilji and Padmavati." Also Read - After Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone gets her first award for Padmaavat from 'Baba' Amitabh Bachchan

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.