Padmaavat row: Karni Sena BANS Sanjay Leela Bhansali from shooting in Rajasthan ever again!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat (formerly known as Padmavati), starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, has been in the headlines since a few months now. It has been at the centre of a huge controversy as the Rajputs and Karni Sena continue protesting against the film. They feel that the movie will not uphold the Rajput values and will show their queen, Padmavati in a bad light. The protests have intensified and several states even banned it recently. However, the Supreme Court gave relief to Padmaavat by overturning the ban on it yesterday (January 19). But that didn't change the situation! In fact, according to CNN-News 18, the protests have intensified and the Karni Sena has even banned Sanjay Leela Bhansali from shooting in Rajasthan ever again.

They have also threatened to stop CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi from attending the Jaipur Literature Fest, that takes off on January 25. Prasoon Joshi and his team has greenlit the film and given it a U/A certificate after suggesting just 5 modifications. This hasn't gone down well with the Karni Sena, who are also set to approach the Supreme Court to present their case and get a nationwide ban on Padmaavat. What do you guys have to say about this whole controversy? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!

Padmaavat revolves around the story of the Rani of Chittor, Padmavati. A tyrant ruler, Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), travels to Mewar after hearing about Rani Padmavati's (Deepika Padukone) beauty. While it is not allowed for a married woman to come in front of a stranger, Alauddin is eager to have a glimpse of her and convinces his husband - Raja Rawal Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) to let him see her through a mirror's reflection. The cruel leader falls for Padmavati and wages a war against the Rajputs to claim her. They retaliate but they are no match for Alauddin. As Padmavati realises that they are going to be defeated, she kills herself by committing jauhar (self immolation). With the film all set to release on January 25, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Padmaavat right here.