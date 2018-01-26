Padmaavat row: Political leader Kunwar Surajpal Singh Ammu detained for announcing Rs 10 crore bounty on Deepika Padukone

The Haryana Police on Thursday detained BJP leader Kunwar Surajpal Singh Ammu who announced a Rs 10 crore award to behead actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for their role in "Padmaavat".

  • | Updated: January 26, 2018 12:43 PM IST