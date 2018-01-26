Padmaavat row: Political leader Kunwar Surajpal Singh Ammu detained for announcing Rs 10 crore bounty on Deepika Padukone

The Haryana Police on Thursday detained BJP leader Kunwar Surajpal Singh Ammu who announced a Rs 10 crore award to behead actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for their role in "Padmaavat". Also Read - From Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma – take cues from THESE divas on how to rock expensive trendy bracelets

"Ammu was detained from his house in the upscale area of DLF," a police officer told IANS. Also Read - Ladies, take cues from Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and more B-town divas on how to rock evil eye in the most unique way

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Yadav said Ammu, also the General Secretary of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, was detained as precaution following the ongoing agitation by the Rajput community against the Bollywood movie. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood divas who have more than 50 million followers on Instagram

In November, Ammu announced the bounty in protest against the release of the movie which the Rajput community claims distorts history.

He also threatened to break the legs of actor Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the movie.

On November 21, he was booked under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by Pawan Kumar, a fan of Deepika and Bhansali.

After the case was registered, Ammu dared the Haryana Police to arrest him. He said he stood firmly by his statement whether he remained in the BJP or not.

On November 29, Ammu sent his resignation to Bharatiya Janata Party state chief Subhash Barala in which he wrote that he was upset with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's "attitude towards the Rajput community". His resignation was not accepted.

Ahead of his resignation, a delegation of Rajput leaders, led by Ammu, visited Haryana Bhawan in Delhi to meet Khattar and request him to ban the movie in the state but the Chief Minister refused to meet them.

"Padmaavat" released nationwide on Thursday barring in some states.