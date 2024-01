Pakistani TV stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are two of the most popular stars. They enjoy worldwide popularity and have a huge fanbase in India. Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan worked together in Humsafar first which broke several records on TV. The duo have worked on a few more projects after that. Recently, on a podcast, Fawad Khan who worked in Bollywood as well, revealed why he consciously tries to work less with Mahira. Yep, that's right.

Fawad Khan reveals why he consciously works less with Mahira Khan

Fawad Khan who enjoyed the success of The Legend of Maula Jatt recently featured on Ahmad Ali Butt's podcast called Excuse Me. He talked about a lot of things during the podcast, from work, life, relationships and more. Fawad Khan was also asked about his bond with Mahira Khan. The actor called Mahira one of the most hardworking celebs and claimed that she works round the clock. He praised the Pakistani TV for her patience as well.

During the conversation, Fawad shared that he consciously works less with Mahira because he does not want to affect his personal relationship with the actress. Fawad said that it kind of kills the novelty of the relationship. He said that since he also has a relationship of respect with Mahira, he has become more careful, in terms of trading professionally. He adds, "Jin logo ke saath aapke rishte qareeb ho jate hai, aap jitna zyada kaam karenge utni hi complicate hoti hai aapka rishta unke saath. You don't mix dosti and work." He feels that there can be too much of a good thing but then it deteriorates the value of it.

Watch this video of Fawad Khan's show Zindagi Gulzar Hai here:

Talking about Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's work front, they will be seen in a web series together. The series is called Jo Bachey Hain Samet Lo. It is said that the web series will stream on an OTT platform. Mahira and Fawad are coming together for this one as well.

