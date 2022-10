Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and his ex-wife wife Syeda Aliza Sultan recently released statements as they announced their divorce news. Syeda made shocking allegations against her ex-husband of domestic violence, infidelity, and blackmail charges. Well, now the two are fighting a legal battle in court for the custody of their two children Mohammed Sultan Khan and Fatima Khan. Also Read - Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy: Designer Rohit Verma shares a VERY IMPORTANT message for the couple's future

Syeda has even shared evidence of domestic violence in court and the pictures have left everyone shocked. Syeda revealed the pictures showing her bruised hands and eyes and these heartbreaking photos showcased that she has suffered physical abuse during her 4 year-long marriage. Her shared pictures of domestic violence went viral on social media.

Have a look at Syeda Aliza Sultan pictures -

Earlier, Syeda penned down a note on Instagram and her post read, "Our marriage of four years was utter chaos. In addition to continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmail, and degradation at my husband's hands. After careful consideration, I have reached the sad conclusion that I cannot spend my whole life in this horrific manner."

Feroze reacted to his ex-wife's allegations and said that their divorce was finalized on September 2 and he has filed a family law case asking for custody of and visitation rights for his kids.