Pakistani popular actor Hania Aamir has taken time of her busy schedule to do what she loves the most. Yes, we are talking about travelling. Much like her previous vacations, Hania’s current London holiday has also been about exploring cuisines, and indulging in feel-good shopping. In the recent video and photos that the actor shared on her Instagram handle, Hania was seen strolling through the bustling Borough market, gorging on delectable desserts, enjoying bead design workshops among other things.

The first photo has Hania smiling at the camera as she poses at an eatery while enjoying what appears to be a drink. The next photo has a stall serving fresh strawberries neatly packed in cups.

The third photo captures delectable dishes she was happy to gorge on.

Next photos in the series has her posing on the streets, attending what looks like a bead design workshop and sporting a necklace made of beads.

As expected, Hania’s fans are delighted to see her make the most of her London vacation. Her fans were quick to comment on her video and photos, and express their love for her.

A few fans referred to the popular actor as ‘cute’, and expressed their desire to travel with her. “Hania kis kis ko Cute lagti hai wo like kare,” one comment read. Another user wrote, “That dimple is everything”. “Humko saat Lelo solo ku ho,” another fan posted.

It was interesting to see how a few also talked about Hania’s love for strawberries. “If you have traveled with her, you should know about her love affair with these strawberries! Allah buri nazar se bacha. Ameen,” the comment read.

The gorgeous actor, who is followed for her understanding of fashion, has featured in several blockbuster movies and TV serials.

Some of her most popular works includes her role in Titli (2017), Na Maloom Afrad (2017), Phir Wohi Mohabbat (2017), Mere Humsafar (2021) and Mujhe Pyar hua tha (2023).

She also has video songs - Asim Azhar’s Sassi and Farhan Saeed’s Piyar Sufiana – to her credit.