Javed Sheikh is a renowned actor in Bollywood hailing from Pakistan. However, his name disappeared after a ban on Pakistani artists was implemented in Hindi. The actor has appeared in several Hindi movies and has been critically acclaimed for his performances. Recently Javed shared an anecdote about working in Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om. He played the role of the actor’s dad in Farah Khan's 2007 directorial. It was an honor for him to play that role and he did not charge any money. On the contrary, this did not set well with the netizens and they slammed the senior actor over self-respect. Also Read - You think Javed Sheikh forcibly tried to kiss Mahira Khan? Well, then take one more kiss from him

In a recent interview with Gloss Etc by Maliha Rehman, Javed Sheikh shared his experience of working in Bollywood films. In the same conversation, he was asked to talk about the blockbuster film Om Shanti Om. Talking about he shared a story of how he was approached and why he did not charge fees for playing ’’s father in the film. He revealed that it was an honor for him to play SRK’s father in his biggest film ever. He believed that India has many actors and anyone from Bollywood would have readily taken up the role but the team chose him. Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan choosing him for the particular role was an honor for Javedh Sheikh. Hence he did not take money for the role he played. Also Read - [Viral Video] An angry Mahira Khan slams people for assuming she had an AWKWARD moment with Javed Sheikh

He shared an anecdote, “Their manager came to me, said they needed to sign the contract. I said, ‘yes’. ‘What will be your fee?’ I said I won't take any money.” The team was surprised and after a long conversation, he suggested, “You go and tell Shah Rukh I will take just one rupee. I'm not joking.” team decided about the actor’s remuneration and sent him a paycheque. Seeing the first cheque Javed was himself surprised and shocked to see it.

This didn’t go well with netizens in Pakistan and Javed Sheikh received negative comments. According to website Reviewit.pk, people slammed him for no self-respect to ask fees for his hard work. A user wrote, “This is what you call not having any self respect. The man didn't even charge any fee for his job.” Another wrote, “Dunno why they put Indian actors on such pedestal.” One user commented, “Omg that's again showing them how little we are and you are our superior. Regards how big they are. You should get money for your work. No one work for free.”

Om Shanti Om collected RS 150 crores at the box office. Apart from this, Javedh Sheikh also worked in My Name Is and .