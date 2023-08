Pakistani actor Moammar Rana has caught everyone's attention due to his recent comments on Priyanka Chopra. He appeared on a podcast by YouTuber Nadir Ali and made some nasty remarks against Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. He called her 'Bhayanak' and added that his crush on her faded off after seeing her in person. The entire conversation between Moammar and Nadir has not gone down well with many and the actor is being slammed left, right and centre for the remarks he made. Also Read - Chandrayaan-3: Amitabh Bachchan pens an emotional note on moon landing: ‘Today India is first world’

Moammar Rana calls Priyanka Chopra 'Bhayanak'

In the video that has gone viral, host Nadir Ali asks him if he has seen someone 'Bhayanak' in Pakistani industry. To this he says no. Then Nadir Ali further probes him to answer if there is anyone like that in India. He says yes! Moammar Rana goes on to describe an incident when he and Priyanka Chopra came under one roof at an event. He explained how he could not recognise her at all. Nadir Ali made comments saying, "Maid hai ki kya hai? (She was a maid or what)" Moammar Rana did not stop him and rather went on to say that he had a crush on Priyanka Chopra but it faded off after seeing her. Then the host also compared Priyanka Chopra to 'kala namak'. As the video went viral on Twitter, both Moammar Rana and Nadir Ali are receiving severe backlash from all.

Check out how netizens reacted to Moammar Rana and Nadir Ali's video.

And what's the saddest part that made me angry the most?

Moammar Rana is father of 2 daughters. Nadir Ali tu chalo hai hi aik gone case, a typical Mela but I was seriously not expecting this from Moammar Rana who actually belongs from a very good family background. https://t.co/OmxEnkwS3t — Hasan Umar (@HasanUmar) August 24, 2023

Never liked Moammar Rana anyway. Cheapster https://t.co/n4k3VPaeCM — Nomi Ansari (@nkansari92) August 24, 2023

Priyanka chopra ka half net worth tumhare Pakistan ka Total GDP hai! Sorry didn't wanted to be rude but you fckin people won't ever learn to respect people! Illiterate people are handling media these days, shame! L controversy nai karoge to show nai chalega Gawar! #nadirali — JIAXU? (@MeiNaiToKonBey) August 24, 2023

Pakistani-Zimbabwean model Mathira also took to her social media account to slam Moammar Rana and Nadir Ali for their remarks calling it 'cheap'.

