Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar has finally addressed the criticism he received for his character Aswad in popular drama Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.

During his recent appearance on Imran Ashraf's talk show Mazaq Raat, the actor showed no inhibitions in discussing his debatable role in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. Usman may have played Aswad flawlessly, but the viewers slammed him for his grim and stern behaviour, something the actor was prepared for.

While Usman spoke about the negative shades in his character, he also discussed the changes that have been seen in Pakistani dramas, and that he read the script of Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay before giving his nod. On being asked by Imran if he was aware of the fact that the drama was based on female actors, Usman explained how the showbiz industry has been dominated by men for decades.

“For so long we have only seen the man play the hero. Women are roped in different projects but only as supporting characters. Characters were never written for women earlier,” he said. Before Usman could complete the sentence, Imran intervened, “Now they are just written for women.”

Imran’s comment clearly highlighted the prominence female characters have started to gain and the changing landscape of Pakistani television.

Imran, who was quite visibly enjoying the candid discussion, also asked Usman if he had expected negative reactions and criticism for his character while he was reading the script. “I did think about it,” Usman said, adding, “But the backlash I got was a lot more than what I’d expected."

On being asked for his thoughts on nepotism in Pakistani showbiz industry, Usman said, “Not nepotism, but groupism exists in our industry. I feel nepotism isn’t much, I’d say just about 10%.” Even though Usman maintained that the Pakistani showbiz industry isn’t driven by friendships, but merit, Imran appeared unconvinced.

The drama, based on the novel of the same name by Umera Ahmad, had first aired on August 1, 2021. It revolves around three cousins – Aswad (Usman Mukhtar), Mehreen (Mahira Khan) and Mashal (Kubra Khan). Aswad marries Mehreen to avenge the murder of his fiancé Mashal. But can Mehreen be held responsible for Mashal's death?