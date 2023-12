Pakistani actors and shows are gaining a lot of popularity. Many of the stars like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and more are pretty famous even across the border. A lot of Pakistani shows have found its fan base in several countries. One such show was Tere Bin. The show brought massive fame to its leads stars Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi. Their on screen chemistry got everyone talking. They soon became the most loved on-screen couple with their fans desperately wanting them to be a real-life couple too. Well, thanks to the show, the two stars have sure formed a great bond of friendship. Yumna Zaidi is soon set to be seen in a film called Nayab and Wahaj Ali has become her biggest cheerleader. Also Read - Will Fawad Khan get back his shelved Bollywood projects after court rejects plea to ban Pakistani artists?

Wahaj Ali gives a big shout out to Yumna Zaidi

Yumna Zaidi is making her film debut with a film called Nayab. The trailer of the same has been recently released. The film that also stars Fawad Khan and Javed Sheikh seems to be a sports drama with Yumna Zaidi playing a cricketer. The story revolves around her character Nayab who is pretty talented but is hesitant due to societal pressure. The trailer of the film has received only great reviews and Wahaj Ali too has only good things to say about his co-star. Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared the trailer video of Nayab and wrote, "Your hard work and determination have paid off, This is just the beginning of many more great things to come. Keep shinning. Good luck and may every step you take lead to triumph." Now, that's being a good and supportive friend, isn't it? Nayab is helmed by Usmair Nasir Ali and also stars Usama Khan, Huma Nawab, Ehteshamuddin, Adnan Siddiqui in pivotal roles. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Mahira Khan shares new video from her wedding; netizens spot Fawad Khan

It was not very long ago that Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi had taken over social media as a commercial featuring the two went viral. Fans simply could not get over their favourite Yumhaj's traditional looks.