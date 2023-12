Ayesha Omar is one of the highest paid and popular actresses in Pakistan. She is also a YouTuber and is known as the style icon of the country. Ayesha has now shared a very shocking thing. She has opened up about the safety of women in Pakistan. She spoke about the challenges women have to face in the country and how she does not feel safe in the country. The lady had faced harassment at a young age and had also met with a fatal accident in 2015. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Shoaib Malik reignites divorce rumours with Sania Mirza after he refuses to be recognised as her husband

Now, speaking to Adnan Faisal Podcast, she opened up about safe public places for women in Pakistan. She said that she does not feel safe in the country. She wants to walk freely and it is a basic human need to be able to walk outside in the open air.

Ayesha feels men can never understand what women grow up with

She said that women do not feel safe walking on streets and she does not want to sit in a car always. She wishes to ride a cycle or a bike. She added, "Men can never understand what Pakistani women grow up with." She further added that only people who have daughters will understand the fear a woman has to face in Pakistan.

She added that women are always anxious and it is impossible to understand women. She recalled the time she had faced harassment and said that her neighbour's cook had touched her inappropriately. She then said that even in posh areas, she feels unsafe.

Ayesha pleads for a transformation in societal attitudes

The only time she was feeling safe to walk on the streets was during Covid 19 lockdown. "When will the time come when I can roam freely in my country? Without the fear of being kidnapped, without the fear of being raped, without the fear of being mugged. It's a basic human need. Freedom and safety, "she added.

As per Dialogue Pakistan, Ayesha pleaded for a transformation in societal attitudes. She said that there are crimes in every country but atleast people can walk freely. But in Pakistan who cannot go without ten people following. People say dirty things and try to touch you.