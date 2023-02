Javed Akhtar is right now being lauded for his remark over Mumbai 26/11 terror attack that he made in Pakistani at Faiz Mela by many Indians, but he has irked all the Pakistanis for speaking about the terror at the artists' meet and many have called it unfair. While there is a lot of debate over Javed Akhtar's remark on Pakistanis. This Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is winning hearts with her solid dance moves on the Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Hania Aamir is the most beloved and popular actress in Pakistan and this video of the girl dancing her heart out to Naatu Naatu song is overwhelming and how. The Indian fans are also loving her swag and style that she is worn sneakers on the share and call her smile infectious while tapping her foot on Naatu Naatu. In the video, you can see how Hania is leaving her fans smitten with her dance move with an unknown younger boy. The girl definitely has all the steps by heart. One user commented on the video, " Aap India me aa jaoo". Another said, "Fantastic , she is loving the song and beats, Salute to spirit of dance".

Watch the viral video of Hania Aamir breaking into a dance on Naatu Naatu song amid Javed Akhtar's row.

Javed Akhtar's remark was called by many Pakistanis and too slammed the filmmaker and aid that no Pakistani will appreciate this remark in his long post on Instagram.

Watch the viral video of Javed Akhtar speaking about 26/11 terror attack in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar reportedly said that when he addressed the issue of the terrorists roaming openly in Pakistan many who were present there at Faiz Mela agreed with him