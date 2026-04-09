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Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s energetic moves to Shilpa Shetty and Karan Aujla's popular tracks go VIRAL

Hania Aamir isn't just known for her flawless acting. Her energetic moves are as impressive. A new video of the actress has her grooving to popular tracks. Watch!

By: Divya Pal  |  Published: April 9, 2026 5:33 PM IST

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s energetic moves to Shilpa Shetty and Karan Aujla's popular tracks go VIRAL
A file photo of Hania Aamir.

Hania Aamir has once again proved why exactly fans adore her. Popular Pakistani actress recently grabbed everyone’s attention after a video of her grooving to a popular Hindi track surfaced online. To be honest, it was an absolute joy to see her perform with perfection and ease. Her flawless appearance, effortless moves, bright smile, and the grace - every aspect made Hania's video an instant hit with her fans. To put it in more concise way, she completely owned the moment.

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What is Hania Aamir's viral video about?

What makes Hania's clip extremely special is how natural she looks. She doesn't try too hard, just simply vibes to the music and makes sure she has the time of her life. And that’s exactly what people are loving. The viral video of Hania Aamir is also being lauded by her fans who are in awe of the actress' flawless performance and love for Hindi film music. According to reports, these video were shot during the wedding festivities of stylist Aarinda Tul Noor. In one of the viral videos, Hania can be seen grooving to the iconic song Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne. The song had originally featured actress Shilpa Shetty and was included in the film Shool. As evident from the video, the actress looks gorgeous in a stylish black lehenga which is paired with a golden blouse. She is joined by other two guests who also match steps with her.

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The viral video was posted by Azaad Media Academy with a caption that read, "Pure friendship goals . Hania Aamir and Yashma Gill lighting up the wedding with their fun energy, laughter, and unforgettable dance moments! This is what real desi weddings are all about .
#WeddingSeason #FrizzyPicks #FYP #TrendingNow"

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Next post read, "Pure friendship goals . Hania Aamir and Yashma Gill lighting up the wedding with their fun energy, laughter, and unforgettable dance moments! This is what real desi weddings are all about . #WeddingSeason #FrizzyPicks #FYP #TrendingNow"

This is not the first time Hania has expressed her love and fascination for Bollywood music. Earlier too, she had made headlines for sharing videos that featured her crooning and grooving to Hindi film songs on social media. The actress has also expressed her appreciation and love for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and revealed in earlier interviews that she is a big fan of the superstar.

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About the Author

Divya Pal

Divya Pal is Entertainment Editor at BollywoodLife, Zee Media. Besides reviewing both films and series, she also loves to report on gender and culture. She can be reached at divyapal2013 on X.
Tags Hania Aamir Hania Aamir Shows Hania Aamir Viral Video Karan Aujla Pakistani Actress Shilpa Shetty