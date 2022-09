Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is right now facing the social media brunt after she took to her Twitter and appealed to everyone to contribute money to the flood victims that occurred in Pakistan. The Raees actress shared the appeal and instead be it big r small, please contribute. However, this appeal didn't go down well with the users on social media and they massively slammed her and questioned her celebrity Stu that despite being a celebrity she wants the people to contribute who are not very privileged like hr. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to Mahira Khan; Actresses who were caught smoking in public and were judged, trolled and branded

Big or small.. whatever one can do. ??♥️ https://t.co/jEJzzJeK30 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 27, 2022

Take a look at how strongly people are slamming at Mahira Khan and facing the brunt for her appeal to contribute for flood victims in Pakistan.

Tu toh chup hi reh munhoos aurat — Awais Senpai?? (@____Handle_____) August 27, 2022

Hamaray haramkhor, Khudgarz Artis kaha hy Logo k payso se apne dramay films kamyab kerwatay hy un se request kertay Hamari dramay films make aaey In ki Ayashia khatam nahi ho Rahi hy.#FloodsInPakistan#بےحس_حکمران_ڈوبتی_عوام#Charsadda — ASH-HAR ALI (@ashhar_1) August 27, 2022

Mahira you say about flood was truth but the people are in flooding area if you able to help of them you do — Rehan Nasir (@RehanNa36068673) August 28, 2022

While fans are appreciating this move of the actress and are hailing as the real queen. Mahira Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the Pakistani film industry, the actress has come a long way in her journey. Mahira's chemistry with is loved the most and fans often go swooning over their pairing. While Mahira had made her Bollywood debut with in Raees and many thought that she will have a dream run, however that didn't happen due to ban on Pakistani artists and left many fans heartbroken.