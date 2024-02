Pakistani actress Mahira Khan who recently got married for the second time with Salim Karim in October 2023 is expecting her second child. Yes, you read that right! The gorgeous actress who made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees is all set to welcome her second baby soon. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's THIS family member recommended Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's name for Raees?

A recent post has surfaced on the platform which suggests that Mahira might be expecting her second child. As per the user who claimed to have a close source, the actress has withdrawn from two big projects including Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo on OTT due to her due pregnancy. As per reports in Times of India, Mahira's due date might be August-September 2024. The post hinted that Mahira and Salim may or may not make an official announcement about the same. Mahira's pregnancy news has not been confirmed yet.

The popular Pakistani actress has found love in businessman, Salim Karim and shared a picture from the wedding. Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Aima Baig, Saboor Ali, Urwa Hocane and Mawra Hocane and many more wished the couple. Mahira Khan was previously married to Ali Askari and they are parents to a son. The two parted ways in 2015.